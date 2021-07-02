Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xencor, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75. Xencor has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

