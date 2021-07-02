Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

