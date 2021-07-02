Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 279,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $56.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

