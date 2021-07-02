BSCView Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $745,794.24 and $1,732.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.37 or 0.99957352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

