BTIG Research Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $253.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.65.

Zscaler stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a one year low of $109.69 and a one year high of $230.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

