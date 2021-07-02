Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $44.78 million and $3.77 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00010620 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00688911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00080608 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,843,868 coins and its circulating supply is 12,468,868 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.