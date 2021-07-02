Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,898 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Canadian National Railway worth $111,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $20,760,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.14. 100,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

