C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.21 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $78.47 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

