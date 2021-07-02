CaixaPay (CXP) Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,218.44 or 0.99877860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

