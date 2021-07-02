Canadian National Railway to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $105.62 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.