Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for SCYNEXIS in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.53 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.