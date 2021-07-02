Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 15,864 Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after buying an additional 255,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,121,000 after buying an additional 180,050 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPTX opened at $77.48 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

