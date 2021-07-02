Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of The RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

