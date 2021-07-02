Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 268.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 149,589 shares of company stock worth $6,018,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

