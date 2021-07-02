Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.47 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.41. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

