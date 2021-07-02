Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.48 Million in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 475.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPG stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

