Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.49 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $16.82 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.