Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.66 Million in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 291,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HL. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HL stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

