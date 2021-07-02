Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.71 Million in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE TS opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

