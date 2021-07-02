Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $1.68 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 39.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

