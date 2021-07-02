Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

