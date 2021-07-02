Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

LivePerson stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

