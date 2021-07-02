Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

