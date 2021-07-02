CargoX Market Capitalization Hits $46.53 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $46.53 million and $58,204.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00689822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00080525 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

