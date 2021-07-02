CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane Sells 100,000 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CarParts.com stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 528,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,248. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $918.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

