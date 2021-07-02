Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

