Cartesi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.71 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $166.68 million and $35.71 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 373,734,073 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

