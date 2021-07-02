Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,318 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.27% of Casa Systems worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Casa Systems by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,666 shares of company stock worth $1,491,360. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

