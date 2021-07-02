Castle Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Castle has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $11,871.81 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00397439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.90 or 0.01279129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

