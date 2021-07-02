Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 3,446,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,227,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

