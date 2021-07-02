Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 3,446,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,227,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.
About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
