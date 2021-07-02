CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,433.33 and approximately $379.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006576 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

