CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

