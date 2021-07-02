CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CEL-SCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

In other CEL-SCI news, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.