Celo (CELO) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00010879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $962.74 million and $167.77 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00169896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,240.02 or 0.99905918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

