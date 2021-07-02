Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ceridian HCM worth $37,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $96.11 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

