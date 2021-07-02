Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,747. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

