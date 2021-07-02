ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen Sells 5,634 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 3,378,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

