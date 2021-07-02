ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops One Day Volume of $53,978.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $53,978.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,541.59 or 0.99982605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

