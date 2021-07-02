Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,240,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 170,944 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

