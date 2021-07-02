Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.35

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 5772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

