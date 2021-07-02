Chromia (CHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.83 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $56.69 million and $14.83 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00683889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00080448 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

