Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,014.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $104,014.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $21.03 or 0.00063231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00682383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.