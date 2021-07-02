CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,941 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of CI Financial worth $28,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.49 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

