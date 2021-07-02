Cimarex Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEC. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,097,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

