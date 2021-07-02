Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $37,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $380.92 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $261.65 and a 12 month high of $383.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

