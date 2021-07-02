Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Cirrus Logic worth $48,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

