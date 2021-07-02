Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Cirrus Logic worth $48,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.