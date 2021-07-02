Citadel Advisors LLC Has $49.71 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,301 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Graco worth $49,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

