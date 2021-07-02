Citigroup Inc. Acquires 46,272 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

