Citigroup Inc. Acquires 53,978 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Huntsman worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

