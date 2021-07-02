Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,166 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

